If you weren’t one of the 800 people invited to the May 19 wedding of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle, no need to fret. The airwaves will be saturated with coverage, so lay out the Champagne, tea and scones on pieces that represent the best of British design. Long after the confetti has been swept up outside Windsor Castle, these furnishings and accessories, all made in or inspired by Britain, can serve as your own commemorative collection.