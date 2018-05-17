If you weren’t one of the 800 people invited to the May 19 wedding of
If you really want to lay out the finery — the latest from venerable porcelain brand Wedgwood is its Paeonia Blush collection incorporating tiered cake stands and delicate teacups.
The brand — around since 1759 — plunged into its archives to create the design, which incorporates elements of chinoiserie and the peony — said to be the bride’s favorite flower and expected to be a star attraction in her floral arrangements on the big day. The Paeonia blush coral teapot is $229.95 at wedgwood.com
Meghan Markle announced Thursday that her father will not be at her marriage to Prince Harry due to health problems.
"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," she said in a statement released by Kensington Palace. "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."
The palace has not revealed details about 73-year-old Thomas Markle's health issues, but the celebrity website TMZ says he is hospitalized in California after undergoing a procedure to clear blocked coronary arteries.
In the two minutes it will take
Royal weddings have long been occasions of fascination and splendor. Here’s a look at the marriages of key members of the British royal family beginning with Queen Victoria’s 1840 union with her first cousin Prince Albert.
Kensington Palace has addressed a report alleging that Meghan Markle’s father will no longer walk her down the aisle on Saturday after he was embroiled in a paparazzi scandal over the weekend and suffered a heart attack last week.
"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding,” a spokesman for the palace said in a statement to The Times on Monday.
“She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”
It’s happening: Queen Elizabeth II has officially approved her grandson Prince Harry’s marriage to American actress Meghan Markle.
The 92-year-old British monarch signed a handwritten document consenting to this coming weekend’s union, Buckingham Palace said.
The palace released images of the vellum document, called the Instrument of Consent, on Friday, a little more than one week before the couple’s nuptials at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. It features the queen’s signature on the upper right.
Jolly old England is even more lighthearted these days, thanks to
As I boarded the train at London’s Waterloo Station, I could not get that infernal pop song by the Dixie Cups, out of my mind.
Like love and marriage, London’s green spaces are inextricably linked to Britain’s royal family — and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, are no exception. This spring there is much talk of romance in the run-up to Meghan Markle’s marriage to
The royal wedding is nearly upon us. Fervor and excitement continue to swell as L.A. girl and former “Suits” actress Meghan Markle draws closer to becoming a member of the British royal family. It seems like only yesterday we were hearing whispers of a rumored romance between Prince Harry and Markle, and now they are days away from walking down the aisle.
In preparation for the big day, let’s recap their romance with a look at all the couple’s reported milestones — including when their relationship was revealed, their first public outing together, Markle’s Vanity Fair cover, her first encounter with the royal family, their engagement and more.