Royal wedding dress code: What is a prince to wear?

While speculation is mounting around Meghan Markle and what she’ll wear down the aisle on the big day, WWD is taking a look at royal groom Prince Harry, and how he might dress on May 19.

According to Joseph Waving, military manager at Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes, Prince Harry will most certainly be wearing a uniform, but he doesn’t know which one it will be because the prince is a member of many different forces.

“He did actively serve in the Army Air Force, so it’s more likely to be that, but it’s difficult to tell,” said Waving. “For Prince William’s wedding he wore the Blues and Royals uniform, and that’s the ceremony uniform (rather than) day-to-day uniform that they wear while serving.”