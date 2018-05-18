Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee, Meghan Markle (Alastair Grant / Associated Press)

If the sheer volume of air time devoted to the run-up to the royal wedding is any indication, Americans apparently do want to immerse themselves in a ceremony full of arcane tradition for a royal sixth in line to the throne.

Blame or thank a world gone mad. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is a fortuitously timed distraction from the disturbing deterioration of our own democracy, which appears to be crumbling like the British Empire we once fought to escape. But it's also a curious escape hatch given that the last few royal nuptials to elicit this much attention from American TV audiences were hardly idyllic or dreamy affairs.

The "Game of Thrones" blood-soaked "Red Wedding" is still at the top of that list, followed by King Joffrey's less bloody but still colorful demise. Then there's "The Crown's" near-loveless union between Queen Elizabeth II and Philip, "Victoria's" fraught marriage, the pairing that ripped apart a nation in "The White Queen" and the ill-fated string of matrimonies that made marriage a blood sport in "The Tudors." And we haven't even hopped the channel yet to the infidelity capitol of "Versailles."