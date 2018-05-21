Meghan Markle chose a Givenchy haute couture gown created by British designer Clare Waight Keller. (Andrew Matthews / Getty Images)

Ending months of speculation, the Duchess of Sussex walked down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in a wedding gown designed by Givenchy’s artistic director Clare Waight Keller, a designer whose name had been absent from the shortlist of British designers and brands favored for the high-profile occasion, including Stella McCartney, Ralph & Russo, Burberry and Erdem.

Although Givenchy is a French label, Waight Keller is British, having taken the creative reins at the house just last year. She’s the first woman to do so in the brand’s history.

According to a statement released by Kensington Palace just minutes after the first images were revealed of the new duchess’ dress on her way into the chapel, Markle chose Waight Keller because she “wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent who has now served as the creative head of three globally influential fashion houses — Pringle of Scotland, Chloé and now Givenchy.”