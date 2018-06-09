"I think I'm very well prepared," Trump said Thursday at the outset of an Oval Office meeting with Japanese Prime Minister
"I don't think I have to prepare very much. It's about attitude," he said. "I think I've been prepared for this summit for a long time, as has the other side."
During his campaign,
President Trump and North Korean leader
Nine months after he threatened to unleash "fire and fury like the world has never seen,"
In the head-snapping drama of the off-again, on-again U.S.-North Korea summit, the unpredictable lead actors,
North Korean leader