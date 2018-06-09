In his 1961 inaugural address, President John F. Kennedy spoke about the possibility of daring diplomacy to thaw even the coldest of relationships: “Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate.”
Those words, often cited by
But Kennedy’s most consequential summit, which came just months into his presidency, was an unmitigated disaster, according to historians.
During his campaign,
During his campaign,
President Trump and North Korean leader
Nine months after he threatened to unleash "fire and fury like the world has never seen,"
In the head-snapping drama of the off-again, on-again U.S.-North Korea summit, the unpredictable lead actors,
North Korean leader