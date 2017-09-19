Afghan President Ashraf Ghani emphasizes terrorist threats, backs new U.S. strategy

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani addressed the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday in a speech that praised U.S. plans to send thousands more troops to the country amid the longstanding fight against terrorism.

Ghani said that 16 years after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the U.S., which resulted in a U.S. invasion of Afghanistan, violence by terrorist groups remained a substantial threat in the country.

"Driven by transnational terrorist networks, criminal organizations, cyber crime and state sponsorship of terror" the violence "promises to be a decade long threat to national security rather than a passing phenomenon," he said.

Ghani, who was elected president in 2014, has focused on bringing stability to his country and combating militant groups such as the Taliban.

President Trump last month announced a new strategy that includes sending 4,000 more troops to Afghanistan, in addition to about 8,400 U.S. and 5,000 North Atlantic Treaty Organization troops there advising Afghan security forces.

"With President Trump's recent announcement of his strategy to counter terrorism and bring stability to South Asia, Afghanistan's enduring partnership with the U.S. has been renewed and re-directed," Ghani said.

Congress authorized the war in Afghanistan after the 2001 attacks.

Before becoming president, Trump denounced the war, calling it a "terrible mistake" and tweeting in 2013 that "we should leave Afghanistan immediately."