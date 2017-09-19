The annual U.N. General Assembly has generated sometimes powerful comments by world leaders on issues involving North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan and the flight of minority Muslims from Myanmar as more than 100 heads of state and government gather in New York.
What's happening:
- President Trump: In his first address before the General Assembly, Trump threatened to 'destroy North Korea' and called Kim Jong Un 'Rocket Man' | Read his full remarks here
- Afghanistan's president: Praises U.S. plans to send more troops to the country
- Iran nuclear deal: "Fix it, or nix it," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urges
- Paris climate accord: It "will not be negotiated," French President Emmanuel Macron vows.
- Cyber-terrorism: A side event co-hosted by Britain, France and Italy on “Preventing Terrorist Use of the Internet” will be attended by senior representatives of major social media companies on Wednesday.
- Peacekeeping: The Security Council is holding a high-level meeting Wednesday on U.N. peacekeeping operations, which cost nearly $8 billion a year.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani emphasizes terrorist threats, backs new U.S. strategy
|Melissa Etehad
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani addressed the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday in a speech that praised U.S. plans to send thousands more troops to the country amid the longstanding fight against terrorism.
Ghani said that 16 years after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the U.S., which resulted in a U.S. invasion of Afghanistan, violence by terrorist groups remained a substantial threat in the country.
"Driven by transnational terrorist networks, criminal organizations, cyber crime and state sponsorship of terror" the violence "promises to be a decade long threat to national security rather than a passing phenomenon," he said.
Ghani, who was elected president in 2014, has focused on bringing stability to his country and combating militant groups such as the Taliban.
President Trump last month announced a new strategy that includes sending 4,000 more troops to Afghanistan, in addition to about 8,400 U.S. and 5,000 North Atlantic Treaty Organization troops there advising Afghan security forces.
"With President Trump's recent announcement of his strategy to counter terrorism and bring stability to South Asia, Afghanistan's enduring partnership with the U.S. has been renewed and re-directed," Ghani said.
Congress authorized the war in Afghanistan after the 2001 attacks.
Before becoming president, Trump denounced the war, calling it a "terrible mistake" and tweeting in 2013 that "we should leave Afghanistan immediately."