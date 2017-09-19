Dianne Feinstein says Trump used U.N. 'as a stage to threaten war'

North Korea, Iran and the mass flight of minority Muslims from Myanmar are a few of the bigger challenges that await more than 100 heads of state and government as the annual United Nations General Assembly gears up in New York.
What's happening:
- President Trump: In his first address before the General Assembly, Trump threatened to 'destroy North Korea' and called Kim Jong Un 'Rocket Man' | Read his full remarks here
- U.N. reform: The United States sponsored an event Monday on reforming the 193-member world body. Trump has been critical of the U.N. and has promised to cut the U.S. contribution to its budget.
- Hurricane Irma: Devastation caused by the storm was on the agenda Monday.
- Climate change: California Gov. Jerry Brown is touting the steps that states, cities and businesses can take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions after Trump announced that the U.S. will pull out of an agreement to fight global warming.
- Terrorism: Several events are on the agenda, including a meeting Monday hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron with leaders of five African nations — Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad — seeking to assemble a 5,000-strong force to fight the growing threat from extremists in the vast Sahel region.
- Cyber-terrorism: A side event co-hosted by Britain, France and Italy on “Preventing Terrorist Use of the Internet” will be attended by senior representatives of major social media companies on Wednesday.
- Peacekeeping: The Security Council is holding a high-level meeting Wednesday on U.N. peacekeeping operations, which cost nearly $8 billion a year.