The annual U.N. General Assembly has generated sometimes powerful comments by world leaders on issues involving North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan and the flight of minority Muslims from Myanmar as more than 100 heads of state and government gather in New York.
What's happening:
- Yemen is a humanitarian catastrophe: And no one is doing anything to stop it
- Taiwan: They're not even bothering to ask to attend this year's U.N. General Assembly
- Japan: President Shinzo Abe says Japan will support whatever U.S. wants to do on North Korea
- Palestinian leader: Says Israel is thwarting peace efforts
- Iranian President: Rips Trump for "ignorant, absurd and hateful rhetoric"
- Iran nuclear deal: President Trump says he has decided what to do about it
- President Trump: In his first address before the General Assembly, Trump threatened to 'destroy North Korea' and called Kim Jong Un 'Rocket Man' | Read his full remarks here
- Afghanistan's president: Praises U.S. plans to send more troops to the country
Protesters beaten and removed during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's speech at New York hotel
|Melissa Etehad
Violence broke out during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's speech in New York this week when protesters were beaten and removed, according to videos that began circulating on social media Friday.
It was the second such confrontation in recent months involving the Turkish leader, who has attracted widespread criticism for crackdowns on journalists, human rights advocates and political adversaries.
The latest incident occurred as Erdogan was giving a speech Thursday at the Marriott Marquis Hotel for an event sponsored by the Turkish American National Steering Committee.
Video footage shows protesters being pushed, punched and dragged out of the venue.
It is unclear how the confrontation began, but in some of the video footage protesters can be heard interrupting Erdogan's speech and shouting, "Terrorist!"
Another video shows a man wearing a white T-shirt being punched in the face as a group of men wearing suits take him outside.
In the background, Erdogan supporters can be heard shouting the president's name.
It is not clear whether the men seen confronting protesters were Erdogan's bodyguards, hotel security or someone else entirely.
A similar situation took place in May when Erdogan's bodyguards attacked and injured a handful of protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's house in Washington.
The State Department issued a statement shortly after that incident saying the "conduct of Turkish security personnel ... was deeply disturbing," and "violence is never an appropriate response to free speech."