Protesters beaten and removed during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's speech at New York hotel

Violence broke out during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's speech in New York this week when protesters were beaten and removed, according to videos that began circulating on social media Friday.

It was the second such confrontation in recent months involving the Turkish leader, who has attracted widespread criticism for crackdowns on journalists, human rights advocates and political adversaries.

The latest incident occurred as Erdogan was giving a speech Thursday at the Marriott Marquis Hotel for an event sponsored by the Turkish American National Steering Committee.

Video footage shows protesters being pushed, punched and dragged out of the venue.