Actor Diego Luna was a Hollywood golden boy. So why did he go back to Mexico?

Luna, 38, who first gained international acclaim for his role as a sex-crazed teen in the 2001 Mexican road trip movie "Y Tu Mama Tambien," and who went on to star in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," was watching developments back in his native country with a sense of longing but also unease. He was thrilled by exciting experiments in culture — the world-renowned chefs, musicians and fashion designers who found inspiration in the streets and Mexico's indigenous past. And he was infuriated by the politics — the brazen corruption, mass disappearances and seemingly unending drug war violence.