After broadcasting a desperate plea on Facebook, a U.S. immigrant activist goes missing in Mexico

Standing on the shoulder of a busy Mexican highway, Hugo Castro hit record on his smartphone and issued a desperate plea.

“They want to kill me,” he said. “I really need help.” A group of criminals had been chasing him for days, he explained in a 20-minute video he broadcast on Facebook Live on Thursday.

Castro, a U.S.-born immigrant activist, hasn’t been heard from since.

The incident has prompted a cross-border search campaign by his friends and family and also has raised questions about the nature of his disappearance. The threat cited by Castro — that men in trucks were following him and trying to corner him — cannot be seen in the video, and Castro appears unusually calm despite the desperation of his comments.

The case has generated considerable attention in San Diego and Tijuana, where Castro, 54, worked for a decade with a well-known migrant advocacy group called Border Angels. Castro often left water in the desert to help those making illegal and dangerous treks across the border, and in recent months, he had started working with the large community of Haitian migrants who have been stranded in Tijuana since the U.S. changed its immigration policy toward them.

Castro had received threats in the past from human smugglers, said Enrique Morones, director of Border Angels.

“Since there’s a history of him being accosted, we’re very worried about Hugo,” he said.

Morones last saw Castro earlier this month in San Diego, where, over dinner, Castro explained that he wanted to travel to southern Mexico so that he could head back to Tijuana with a caravan of Central American asylum-seekers to raise awareness about their experience trekking toward the U.S. Morones said he gave Castro some money for the trip and then drove him to the Mexican border.

Castro, a father of four, who in recent years has called Tijuana home, later took a bus from Tijuana to another city in northern Mexico, where he met up with fellow activists. They planned to drive in a car together south to the state of Chiapas, on the border with Guatemala.

But the car had mechanical problems, Morones said, and Castro somehow became separated from the group. In the video he recorded on the side of the highway, near the central Mexican city of Puebla, Castro said he had run out of Mexican pesos and nobody would accept his U.S. dollars.

He said he had been cornered by truck drivers associated with a criminal group from the state of Tamaulipas, in northeastern Mexico, and said the police were of no help.

Castro’s younger sister, Noemi Castro, said her brother recorded the video after he reached out for help unsuccessfully to several family members who did not answer their phones. After recording the video, Castro made one more call to family, this time from a cellphone he had borrowed from a taxi driver in Mexico City. That phone call also went unanswered.

I need help. I need help. — Hugo Castro

Family members later called the number back and spoke to the taxi driver, who said Castro had appeared agitated, but unharmed. He said he thought Castro boarded a bus after leaving the taxi.

The circumstances of Castro’s disappearance, and the odd nature of his final video, have led some to speculate whether his disappearance might be linked to mental health issues or other problems. In the video, Castro walked along the highway as cars whipped past him and the early evening sky darkened with storm clouds. He repeatedly explained his location, at times appearing to ramble.

“I need help,” he said. “I need help.”

Morones said he wasn’t aware of Castro’s suffering mental health or other problems, although he noted that Castro did live with high levels of stress.

“He’ll work 18, 19 hours,” Morones said. “I told him, ‘Don’t do it at that pace.’ ”

A spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City said the agency was aware of reports of a missing U.S. citizen and was ready to provide possible assistance.

In an interview Monday, the attorney general’s office in the state of Mexico said it was not investigating Castro’s disappearance because no one had filed a formal missing person complaint. A spokesman for the national attorney general’s office said that office also had not launched an investigation.

According to family members, Castro’s partner, Gaba Cortez, traveled to Mexico City to file an official complaint with prosecutors Tuesday. In a post on her Facebook page Tuesday, she described Castro’s disappearance as part of a larger trend of forced disappearances in Mexico, where by the end of last year, 30,000 people were missing, according to the National Human Rights Commission, a government agency.

“In a country of the disappeared, we will not allow Hugo Castro to be one more,” Cortez wrote. “We are missing Hugo, and we are missing the 43,” she said, referring to the 43 students from the town of Ayotzinapa who vanished without a trace in 2014.

