In act of defiance, Venezuela may become first country to withdraw from Organization of American States

Venezuela is expected Thursday to formally begin the process of withdrawing from the Organization of American States, the hemispheric cooperation group based in Washington, after the country’s leaders accused the body of interference in domestic affairs.

The decision comes amid monthlong marches, clashes and riots that have left at least 29 dead across Venezuela. Opponents to President Nicolas Maduro are protesting the lack of food, poor security, delays in elections and abortive efforts by his government to strip the opposition-controlled national assembly of its power.

The decision follows a 19-10 vote announced Wednesday by the OAS to convene a special meeting of regional foreign ministers to “consider the situation in Venezuela.” No date has been set for the meeting. The body’s general secretary, Luis Almagro, has been critical of Maduro’s crackdown on protesters in recent weeks, calling it undemocratic.

If Venezuela follows through with its decision to quit the 35-nation group, they would become the first country to drop out of the agency since its founding in 1948.

In a televised statement broadcast over state TV Wednesday night, Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said the withdrawal had been ordered by Maduro and would take 24 months to complete. In a video statement, she said by approving the special meeting, the OAS was engaging in “interventionist” actions.

Venezuelan authorities and local media also reported that the death toll from a month of nationwide disturbances had risen to 29 late Wednesday. In other news, six prisoners were reported dead and 11 injured in a prison riot between rival gangs at the Puente Ayala prison in eastern Anzoategui state, according to the Associated Press.

Venezuela has been roiled by protests since early April when the Supreme Court ruled that the National Assembly had lost its authority and that its functions would be assumed by Maduro. Although Maduro quickly reversed the decision, his government’s subsequent disqualification of opposition leader Henrique Capriles from running for office until 2032 sparked a new wave of marches.

Protests continued this week when the opposition organized nationwide sit-down demonstrations that sent tens of thousands out to block the nation’s highways, snarling traffic and provoking government responses that included tear gas and rubber bullets fired by police and the National Guard.

In a speech broadcast over state TV Wednesday, Maduro accused the protesters of disturbing the peace and inciting violence. But repressive measures by government forces have drawn rebukes from domestic and international human rights bodies, including Human Rights Watch, whose Americas director, Jose Miguel Vivanco, called the government’s response “hugely irresponsible.”

