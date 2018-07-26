How one minority group could undermine Israel's new Jewish identity law

The strains in Netanyahu’s coalition are showing. In recent years, the prime minister’s right-wing Likud party, like the Republican Party in the United States, has been splintered by a tea party-like base that has pulled it significantly to the right and championed the nation-state law. But some within the coalition disagree with the law. Moshe Arens, a former defense and foreign minister and a Likud member, wrote that he hoped “the judges of the Supreme Court will acknowledge the injustice that the Jewish nation-state law has committed against Israel’s Druze.”