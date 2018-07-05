As a government offensive bears down on them, Syrian rebels expect no help from onetime ally U.S.

Yet beyond a few statements threatening “serious repercussions” for violations, the U.S. has shown little appetite to get involved and enforce the ceasefire; its embassy in Amman, Jordan, sent a message to the south’s rebels telling them they should not count on any American firepower. It came even as the first salvos of the Syrian government offensive began to fall on Daraa’s towns and with U.S. forces at hand in the tiny southeastern outpost of Tanf as well as across the border in Jordan.