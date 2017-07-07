More than 120 nations adopt first treaty banning nuclear weapons

More than 120 countries have approved the first-ever treaty banning nuclear weapons at a United Nations meeting boycotted by all nuclear-armed nations.

Friday's vote was 122 countries in favor with the Netherlands opposed and Singapore abstaining.

Elayne Whyte Gomez is president of the U.N. conference that negotiated the legally binding treaty. She said it was the first multilateral nuclear disarmament treaty to be concluded in more than 20 years.

Whyte Gomez said, "the world has been waiting for this legal norm for 70 years," since the use of the first atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, at the end of World War II.

ALSO

Trump's comments on nuclear weapons rattle U.S. officials and foreign leaders

Nuclear experts to Trump: More than tweets are needed to stop North Korea

Editorial: North Korea’s missile test was ominous, but a military response could be disastrous