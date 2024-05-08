Sophistication and Style in Lower Bel Air | Los Angeles, CA

224 Glenroy Pl, Los Angeles, 90049

Set down from the street behind an impressive gate, this 3/4-acre canyon and city view lot is located in a lower Bel Air-worthy position. The open layout is anchored by light oak flooring throughout. The canyon-facing rooms reveal the rear yard with sliding glass doors to enjoy an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Beyond the expansive flat and grassed main yard is a large lower pad. Add a pool here or utilize the land for redevelopment. There is amazing potential to fully utilize the sweeping jetliner views of the city to the ocean to construct a larger home. Come experience this serene and verdant setting and discover a truly remarkable opportunity.



Location: 224 Glenroy Place, Los Angeles 90049



Asking Price: $8,495,000



Living Area: 3,018 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms



Features: Kitchen with Miele, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances with Caesar stone countertops; three-car garage (currently used as a gym); maid’s room off kitchen and a bonus den offers many options; recently added new roof and Tesla solar panels with Power Wall battery backup system



Contact: Carolwood Estates



Barry Watts

310.613.3546

barry@grade.la

DRE#: 02144388

