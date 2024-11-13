LA Times Today: Patt Says: The death of the SigAlert — and why it’s our fault

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Southern California is notorious for its traffic. We even have our own lingo for bad traffic events: the SigAlert. But where did this term come from? And L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison wonders if it’s fading into obscurity.



Here’s what Patt says.