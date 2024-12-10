LA Times Today: A 12-year-old girl’s murder shook the country, inspiring far-reaching laws

In 1993, a young girl named Polly Klaas was abducted from her bedroom in Petaluma during a sleepover with friends. She was later found dead. The murder shook the country, and inspired far-reaching laws, including California’s controversial “three-strike” rules.



L.A. Times staff writer Christopher Goffard wrote about the case for his series “Crimes of the Times.”