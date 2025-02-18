INNOVATORS UNPLUGGED-NANXI-LIU-2025

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



This Innovators Unplugged features Sarah Chung Park, CEO and Founder of Landing International Inc.



Park says, “Sometimes you get swept up in all the things of running a business and, you know, pushing your brand forward and you lose sight of the customer. And I think it’s important to remember that you have to earn your place on their shelf.”

