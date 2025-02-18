INNOVATORS UNPLUGGED-NANXI-LIU-2025
This Innovators Unplugged features Sarah Chung Park, CEO and Founder of Landing International Inc.
Park says, “Sometimes you get swept up in all the things of running a business and, you know, pushing your brand forward and you lose sight of the customer. And I think it’s important to remember that you have to earn your place on their shelf.”
