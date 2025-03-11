LA Times Today: 15-Year-Old from Los Angeles wins big at Irish music festival

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people gather to celebrate Irish culture at the international Fleadh Cheoil or “Feast of Music.” The weeklong event is the largest of its kind. It attracts thousands of musicians from all over the world who compete in traditional Irish music, storytelling and dance.



That includes one teen from L.A. Rio Navarro, whose interest in Irish dancing led him to a love of traditional Irish accordion.