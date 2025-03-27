LA Times Today: “Putin’s Endgame” documentary explores war in Ukraine’s impact on Russia’s neighbors

Russian and U.S. officials met this week in Saudi Arabia to try to work out some sort of ceasefire in the war in Ukraine. But even as Russia talks about peace, its attacks on Ukrainian cities continues.



In a new documentary called “Putin’s end game: The stakes beyond Ukraine” director Joel Seidman and journalist Kevin Tibbles delve into Russia’s plans for what comes next.