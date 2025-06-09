Trump suggests Gov. Newsom should be arrested

In a televised interview with reporters Monday afternoon eastern time, President Trump suggested that California Gov. Gavin Newsom should be arrested. A reporter first told Trump that Newsom is “daring” border czar Tom Homan to come and arrest him, then asked the president if Homan should “do it.”



The reporter was referencing a Sunday night interview Newsom had done with MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff, where Newsom did, in fact, dare Homan to arrest him.“I would do it if I were Tom,” Trump said, pursing his lips as he appeared to consider the question.



“I think it’s great.”The White House is not actively discussing or planning Newsom’s arrest. But Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, told The Times in an interview Monday that the governor would be vulnerable to charges if he “obstructed” the Trump administration’s efforts.

