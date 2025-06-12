Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:17
Volunteers are using their kitchens to feed undocumented communities in Los Angeles
Volunteers are using their kitchens to feed undocumented communities in Los Angeles

By Brenda ElizondoAudience Engagement Editor 
Community members like Cindy, are using their home kitchens to help feed undocumented families in her community.

Despite being a caregiver and working throughout the week, she’s come together with her family to serve those affected by the recent raids, which have left many fearful of stepping outside of their homes to gather basic necessities.
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

