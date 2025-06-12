Volunteers are using their kitchens to feed undocumented communities in Los Angeles

Community members like Cindy, are using their home kitchens to help feed undocumented families in her community.



Despite being a caregiver and working throughout the week, she’s come together with her family to serve those affected by the recent raids, which have left many fearful of stepping outside of their homes to gather basic necessities.

