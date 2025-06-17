LA Times Today: Israel and Iran show no sign of ending attacks as missile barrages continue

A bomb attack live on Iran’s state television Monday as Israel expanded its targets in a fourth day of back and forth attacks. In Iran, more than 224 are dead and 1400 injured. In Israel, 24 have died and 600 are wounded.



Meanwhile, President Trump was in Canada for the G-7 meeting of industrialized nations has refused to sign a statement prepared by the organization calling on both sides to de-escalate the violence.



Nabih Bulos is the Middle East bureau chief for the Times and joined Lisa McRee from Beirut.