LA Times Today: Frech family prepares for 11th Angel City Games

Los Angeles native Ezra Frech was one of the breakout stars of the 2024 Paris Paralympics, capturing two gold medals. Ezra recently wrapped up his first year at USC where he competed in track and field for the Trojans.



Now, he’s now gearing up for the Angel City Games founded by his father, Clayton.

Ezra and Clayton are here to share details.