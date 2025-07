New data tool reveals environmental health disparities between L.A. communities

The UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institution has a new data tool helping folks understand how extreme heat factors into health for California’s Latino population. Marcos Magaña, an environmental and climate reporter helps explain what some of the disparities are, why they may be worsened by the current ICE raids and what it all means for the average person.