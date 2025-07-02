LA Times Today: Diego Cardoso is painting L.A. as it really moves, one street at a time

The paintings of Diego Cardoso often feature L.A. cityscapes filled with towering buildings and busy streets. They’re recognizable scenes for most Angelenos but his use of color and composition makes them almost magical. It’s a body of work that is informed by his nearly 30 years as a city employee, working for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a job that gave him a special perspective of the city’s architectural fabric.