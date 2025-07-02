LA Times Today: California GOP pushes back on ICE tactics

As ICE raids unfold across Southern California, even some Republican California lawmakers think the raids are going too far and causing widespread fear and disruption.



State Senator Suzette Valladares was one of six GOP legislators who sent a letter to the president asking him to focus on serious criminals, not on ordinary undocumented workers.



Senator Valladares joined Lisa McRee.