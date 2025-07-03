LA Times Today: Father of three Marines violently detained by federal agents

Video of federal agents apparently beating and arresting a man in Santa Ana has drawn outrage from the community, and from the man’s family.



Narciso Barranco is a landscaper and the father of three United States Marines. His sons are speaking out against the treatment their father received during and after his arrest.



L.A. Times reporting fellow Kaitlyn Huamani joined Lisa McRee with more.