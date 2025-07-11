Federal immigration agents carry out sweep at Ventura County cannabis farm

Federal immigration agents carried out immigration sweeps in Ventura County on Thursday, prompting a standoff between authorities and immigrant rights groups.



Videos shared on social media show nearly a dozen agents using less-lethal ammunition on a crowd that had gathered near Glass House Farms in Camarillo, a large cannabis greenhouse.