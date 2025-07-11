Advertisement
Federal immigration agents carry out sweep at Ventura County cannabis farm
By Mark E. Potts
 and Julie Leopo
Federal immigration agents carried out immigration sweeps in Ventura County on Thursday, prompting a standoff between authorities and immigrant rights groups.

Videos shared on social media show nearly a dozen agents using less-lethal ammunition on a crowd that had gathered near Glass House Farms in Camarillo, a large cannabis greenhouse.
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

