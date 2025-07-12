Advertisement
Federal judge orders Trump administration to halt alleged indiscriminate immigration stops
By Brittny Mejia
Rachel Uranga and Mark E. Potts
A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from using racial profiling to carry out indiscriminate immigration arrests that advocates say have terrorized Angelenos, forced some immigrants into hiding and damaged the local economy.

The sweeping ruling from U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong, a Biden appointee, is a major setback for President Trump ‘s mass deportation plan. And it was widely hailed by immigrant rights groups and California Democrats frustrated by continuous show of force on the streets of Southern California.

If followed, the ruling would stop immigration agents from roving around Home Depots and car washes stopping brown-skinned, Spanish-speaking day laborers to arrest on immigration charges, as they have been for the past month.
Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a Metro reporter covering federal courts for the Los Angeles Times. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2021 for her investigation with colleague Jack Dolan that exposed failures in Los Angeles County’s safety-net healthcare system. She joined The Times in 2014.

Rachel Uranga

Rachel Uranga covers immigration for the Los Angeles Times. She can be reached at rachel.uranga@latimes.com or via Signal at Uranga.64.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

