Federal judge orders Trump administration to halt alleged indiscriminate immigration stops

A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from using racial profiling to carry out indiscriminate immigration arrests that advocates say have terrorized Angelenos, forced some immigrants into hiding and damaged the local economy.



The sweeping ruling from U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong, a Biden appointee, is a major setback for President Trump ‘s mass deportation plan. And it was widely hailed by immigrant rights groups and California Democrats frustrated by continuous show of force on the streets of Southern California.



If followed, the ruling would stop immigration agents from roving around Home Depots and car washes stopping brown-skinned, Spanish-speaking day laborers to arrest on immigration charges, as they have been for the past month.