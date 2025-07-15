Advertisement
300 tons of sand transforms the Intuit Dome
Los Angeles Times 2025 summer intern Kara Alexander
By Kara Alexander
AVP, the biggest and longest-running professional volleyball league, will play matches in an NBA arena for the first time this weekend in Inglewood.

A crew picked up 16 dump truck loads from a quarry in Palm Springs, delivering 300 tons of sand into the Intuit Dome for AVP League matches on Friday and Saturday.
