Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:26
Will personal firefighting devices help or hurt in future wildfires?
World & Nation

Will personal firefighting devices help or hurt in future wildfires?

Los Angeles Times 2024 summer intern Noah Haggerty
By Noah Haggerty
Staff Writer Follow
Unlike similar tech, the system doesn’t rely on utility water and power, which are often strained during fires.

There are little data on whether the tech is effective, but some experts say it’s needed to fully utilize pool water to fight wildfires.

Others worry the flashy tech could encourage residents to ignore evacuations and skip out on home hardening.

World & Nation
Noah Haggerty

Noah Haggerty is an environment, health and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times. With a background in physics, he has conducted research on spacecraft propulsion, fusion energy and plasma — the stuff that makes up lightning and the sun. He joined The Times in 2024 as an AAAS Mass Media Fellow.

Advertisement