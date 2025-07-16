Will personal firefighting devices help or hurt in future wildfires?

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Unlike similar tech, the system doesn’t rely on utility water and power, which are often strained during fires.



There are little data on whether the tech is effective, but some experts say it’s needed to fully utilize pool water to fight wildfires.



Others worry the flashy tech could encourage residents to ignore evacuations and skip out on home hardening.



