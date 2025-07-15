Trump officials to send home 2,000 National Guard troops in L.A.

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced that half of the 4,000 National Guard troops who have been deployed to Los Angeles will be released from their duties.



Sean Parnell, Pentagon spokesperson, said that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had ordered 2,000 of the National Guard troops released from what they called a “federal protection mission.”



“Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding,” Parnell said in a statement.