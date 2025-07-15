Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:39
Trump officials to send home 2,000 National Guard troops in L.A.
California

Trump officials to send home 2,000 National Guard troops in L.A.

Grace Toohey.
Mark Potts.
By Grace Toohey and Mark E. Potts
The Pentagon on Tuesday announced that half of the 4,000 National Guard troops who have been deployed to Los Angeles will be released from their duties.

Sean Parnell, Pentagon spokesperson, said that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had ordered 2,000 of the National Guard troops released from what they called a “federal protection mission.”

“Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding,” Parnell said in a statement.
California
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement