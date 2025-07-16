L.A. Mayor Karen Bass celebrates what she calls the retreat of National Guard

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, who has repeatedly decried the deployment, celebrated what she called the retreat of the federalized troops.



At a press conference Tuesday evening, Bass said the troops were “deployed unnecessarily” and “used as props” by the Trump administration.



“This is a victory and a victory that is a result of our city standing strong and standing united,” Bass said. “I am hoping that this is the beginning of a complete withdrawal.”