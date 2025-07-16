L.A. Mayor Karen Bass celebrates what she calls the retreat of National Guard
- Share via
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, who has repeatedly decried the deployment, celebrated what she called the retreat of the federalized troops.
At a press conference Tuesday evening, Bass said the troops were “deployed unnecessarily” and “used as props” by the Trump administration.
“This is a victory and a victory that is a result of our city standing strong and standing united,” Bass said. “I am hoping that this is the beginning of a complete withdrawal.”
At a press conference Tuesday evening, Bass said the troops were “deployed unnecessarily” and “used as props” by the Trump administration.
“This is a victory and a victory that is a result of our city standing strong and standing united,” Bass said. “I am hoping that this is the beginning of a complete withdrawal.”