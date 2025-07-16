Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:10
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass celebrates what she calls the retreat of National Guard
California

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass celebrates what she calls the retreat of National Guard

Mark Potts.
By Mark E. Potts
Senior Editor for Video Subscribe
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, who has repeatedly decried the deployment, celebrated what she called the retreat of the federalized troops.

At a press conference Tuesday evening, Bass said the troops were “deployed unnecessarily” and “used as props” by the Trump administration.

“This is a victory and a victory that is a result of our city standing strong and standing united,” Bass said. “I am hoping that this is the beginning of a complete withdrawal.”
California
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement