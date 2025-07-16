Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:17
Creepy texts offer clues in disappearance of SoCal grandpa linked to crypto fortune
California

Los Angeles Times writer Clara Harter
Mark Potts.
By Clara Harter and Mark E. Potts
Weird texts were the first clue that something sinister had happened to an elderly Rancho Cucamonga man linked to a vast cryptocurrency fortune. They began with robotic responses in a family group chat, included an uncharacteristic refusal to visit his grandkids and were followed by complete silence.

Now, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the mysterious disappearance of 74-year-old Naiping Hou, father of noted cryptocurrency investor Wen Hou.

Wen Hou said that more than $1 million was siphoned from his father’s savings and used to purchase gold bars online.
California
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

