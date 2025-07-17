The CA governor’s race is waiting for Kamala Harris to decide to join or not

Since leaving Washington in January, Kamala Harris has mostly stayed out of the public eye, talking to close friends and confidantes about whether to leave politics, run for governor or run for president for a third time.



Harris is expected to make a decision about whether to enter the 2026 gubernatorial race by the end of summer.



