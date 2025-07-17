Advertisement
The CA governor’s race is waiting for Kamala Harris to decide to join or not
California

Seema Mehta.
Mark Potts.
By Seema Mehta and Mark E. Potts
Since leaving Washington in January, Kamala Harris has mostly stayed out of the public eye, talking to close friends and confidantes about whether to leave politics, run for governor or run for president for a third time.

Harris is expected to make a decision about whether to enter the 2026 gubernatorial race by the end of summer.

California
Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a veteran political writer who covers national and state politics, including the 2026 gubernatorial race. Since starting at Los Angeles Times in 1998, she has covered multiple presidential, state and local races. In 2019, she completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

