The river took a woman. A stranger dove in to try to bring her home
By Jack Dolan and Mark E. Potts
In little more than a year, Juan Heredia, a scuba instructor from Stockton, has developed a strange specialty: He has found the bodies of a dozen drowning victims in California rivers after authorities had either given up or paused searches because they deemed conditions too dangerous.
Jack Dolan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A winner of numerous national awards, he has twice been named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

