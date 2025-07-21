Move fast if you want to see the blooming of a corpse flower at the Huntington

A corpse flower nicknamed “Green Boy” is set to bloom at The Huntington in 10–12 days, releasing its notorious odor for just 24–48 hours.



The Huntington has cultivated corpse flowers since 1999 and maintains 43 mature plants, sharing pollen and corms worldwide to protect the endangered species.



Staff hope the bloom’s popularity sparks interest in plant conservation, as fewer than 1,000 remain in the wild.