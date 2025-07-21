Advertisement
Move fast if you want to see the blooming of a corpse flower at the Huntington
By Aspen Anderson
Mark E. Potts and Robert Gauthier
A corpse flower nicknamed “Green Boy” is set to bloom at The Huntington in 10–12 days, releasing its notorious odor for just 24–48 hours.

The Huntington has cultivated corpse flowers since 1999 and maintains 43 mature plants, sharing pollen and corms worldwide to protect the endangered species.

Staff hope the bloom’s popularity sparks interest in plant conservation, as fewer than 1,000 remain in the wild.
Aspen Anderson is a summer intern reporting for the Los Angeles Times features desk. A Seattle native, she has previously freelanced for the Seattle Times features section, contributing to the How-to-Seattle beat. She is a recent graduate from the University of Washington.

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

