A lucky golden retriever experiences the inside world of luxury dog wellness
By Deborah Vankin
Mark E. Potts and Robert Gauthier
L.A.’s dog wellness scene mirrors the spectrum of wellness treatments for humans. It includes sound baths for hounds, canine massage, “pawdicures” and reiki meditation for mutts. We took Dug the dog for a week of wellness to experience the indulgent world first-hand.
Deborah Vankin

Deborah Vankin is a Features writer for the Los Angeles Times covering the $6-trillion world of Wellness from a California perspective.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

