Disney celebrates its 70th anniversary and unveils Walt Disney animatronic

Disneyland celebrated its 70th anniversary and to mark the occasion the resort unveiled its signature attraction for its anniversary year, “Walt Disney — A Magical Life.” The show is notable in that it features the first audio-animatronic of Walt Disney, a creation the company’s creatives have stressed is its most lifelike mechanical figure to date.