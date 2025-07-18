Disney celebrates its 70th anniversary and unveils Walt Disney animatronic

Disneyland celebrated its 70th anniversary and to mark the occasion the resort unveiled its signature attraction for its anniversary year, “Walt Disney — A Magical Life.” The show is notable in that it features the first audio-animatronic of Walt Disney, a creation the company’s creatives have stressed is its most lifelike mechanical figure to date.
Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.
Todd Martens is a features columnist at the Los Angeles Times who writes about theme parks and West Coast Experiences, among other topics. Martens joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007 and has covered a mix of interactive entertainment as its game critic and pop music as a reporter and editor. Previously, he reported on the music business for Billboard Magazine.