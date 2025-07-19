Dozens injured when car slams into crowd in Hollywood

A driver smashed into a crowd outside a popular East Hollywood nightclub in the early hours of Saturday, injuring 30 people, including seven critically, before being shot and pulled from the vehicle.



The gray Nissan Versa hit a taco stand and a valet stand as it tossed those waiting outside the club into air. In the aftermath, a video shows the driver being dragged from the vehicle, police said.



Los Angeles police said the driver drove into the crowd “for reasons still under investigation.”



