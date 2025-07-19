Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:40
Local artists transform border wall and send message of unity during deportation turmoil
Politics

Los Angeles Times fellow Brenda Elizondo
By Brenda Elizondo
Audience Engagement Editor Follow
Local artists and volunteers like @libre_hem and @deportedartist are transforming the U.S.-Mexico border wall into a powerful mural that symbolizes unity and resilience during a time of mass deportations and growing fear in Latino communities.

The mural will be inaugurated today, July 19 at 5 p.m. at Friendship Park in Tijuana.

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

