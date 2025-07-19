Local artists transform border wall and send message of unity during deportation turmoil

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Local artists and volunteers like @libre_hem and @deportedartist are transforming the U.S.-Mexico border wall into a powerful mural that symbolizes unity and resilience during a time of mass deportations and growing fear in Latino communities.



The mural will be inaugurated today, July 19 at 5 p.m. at Friendship Park in Tijuana.



