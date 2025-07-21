Hundreds of marines to leave Los Angeles, Pentagon says
More than a month after President Trump made the fiercely contentious decision to send hundreds of U.S. Marines to Los Angeles, those troops will begin withdrawing from the city, Pentagon officials said Monday.
The decision comes a week after the Pentagon announced that half of the almost 4,000 National Guard soldiers deployed to the Los Angeles area would be released from duty. The Marines and National Guard were sent to the city in early June amid widespread federal immigration raids and fiery protests, with the Trump administration vowing to crack down on “rioters, looters and thugs,” and local officials ferociously denouncing the unprecedented deployment of military troops on such a mission.
In recent days, the troops have been largely fighting tedium, without much to do.
