Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:54
Hundreds of marines to leave Los Angeles, Pentagon says
California

Hundreds of marines to leave Los Angeles, Pentagon says

Julia Wick.
Mark Potts.
By Julia Wick and Mark E. Potts
More than a month after President Trump made the fiercely contentious decision to send hundreds of U.S. Marines to Los Angeles, those troops will begin withdrawing from the city, Pentagon officials said Monday.

The decision comes a week after the Pentagon announced that half of the almost 4,000 National Guard soldiers deployed to the Los Angeles area would be released from duty. The Marines and National Guard were sent to the city in early June amid widespread federal immigration raids and fiery protests, with the Trump administration vowing to crack down on “rioters, looters and thugs,” and local officials ferociously denouncing the unprecedented deployment of military troops on such a mission.

In recent days, the troops have been largely fighting tedium, without much to do.
California
Julia Wick

Julia Wick is a political reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She and her colleagues won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended Los Angeles politics. She was also part of the team that was a 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist for work covering a fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” Before joining the Times, Wick was the editor in chief of LAist.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement