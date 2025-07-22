LA Times Today: Bees live at this SoCal mall. The landlord couldn’t be happier

A colony of bees is buzzing at the top of a parking garage at a mall in Long Beach. But instead of being worried, the landlord is grateful. And so are the shoppers who are sharing in the honey harvest.



But there’s another benefit from the Long Beach bees, too.