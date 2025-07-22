LA Times Today: Should irresponsible hikers be forced to pay for their rescue? This sheriff says yes

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



You have probably heard of the hikers’ principles to “leave no trace.” Another one that is equally important is to know your limits.



Sheriffs in remote areas are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of rescue missions for hikers. Sometimes finding victims that are both ill equipped and unprepared for the conditions in the back country. The financial strain has some wondering if hikers should foot the bill for their rescue.



L.A. Times metro reporter Ron Lin joined Lisa McRee with the story.