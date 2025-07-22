After six months under Trump, California and L.A. are battlegrounds. Who benefits?

Six months into President Trump’s second term, his predilection for picking on California has never been on fuller display, turning the state broadly and Los Angeles specifically into key battlegrounds for his right-wing agenda.There are chaotic immigration raids occurring across the state and military troops on L.A. streets.



The administration has sued the state or city over sanctuary policies, transgender athletes and the price of eggs. The state has sued the administration more than 30 times, including over funding cuts, voting restrictions and the undoing of birthright citizenship.