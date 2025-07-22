LA Times Today: Six months after the fire, has Mayor Karen Bass done enough for the Palisades?

It has been six months since wildfires blazed through Pacific Palisades and Altadena.



Since the fires broke out, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass has been criticized over her response from being out of town during the initial sparks to firing then-fire chief Kristin Crowley. Now, as recovery efforts in the Palisades continue, many are questioning: Has Bass done enough?



L.A. Times political reporter Julia Wick joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.