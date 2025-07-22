Hidden 3-D museum in Echo Park
The 3-D Space Museum is tucked away in the basement of an Echo Park coffee shop, near the corner of Sunset and Alvarado. Lifelong 3-D aficionado Eric Kurland opened the museum in 2018 to share his love of stereoscopic photography, art and cinema. @bexcastillo stopped by to learn more about the history of 3-D and its impact on Los Angeles.
The museum is free to visitors but open by appointment only. To book a tour or learn more, visit www.3-dspace.org.
