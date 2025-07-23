Advertisement
LA Times Today: Patt Says: Why are we so fascinated by exotic animals who escape captivity?

We all remember “Tiger King,” the phenomenon that defined the early days of the covid-19 pandemic. The Netflix docuseries showed the inner worlds of humans who keep exotic animals as pets.

But, as L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison asks: What happens when those exotic animals break free of captivity? And why do they fascinate us so much?

Here’s what Patt says.
